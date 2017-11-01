Lockheed F-35 jet deliveries were halted for 30 days, Pentagon says

Shipments of Lockheed Martin's (LMT +0.2% ) F-35 fighter jets were halted for 30 days by the Pentagon after the U.S. Air Force discovered corrosion around fasteners, the Defense Department says.

LMT says it is investigating the extent of the corrosion issue across the fleet of more than 250 jets deployed to the U.S. military and its allies, but production was not stopped and deliveries have resumed.

The delivery pause is not expected to derail the DoD’s target of accepting 66 jets in 2017; LMT delivered 46 jets in 2016.

Although the issue “needs be corrected to prevent potential future corrosion, it does not pose a safety of flight risk to the F-35 fleet or affect current operations," the Pentagon says.