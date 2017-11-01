Terex tumbles despite easy Q3 beat as margin pressures disappoint

Terex (TEX -7.1% ) plunges despite beating Q3 earnings expectations by a wide margin, as Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkman says increased raw material costs and pricing pressure are limiting margin growth (source: Bloomberg First Word).

TEX also raises its FY 2017 earnings forecast, seeing EPS of $1.20-$1.30 vs. its earlier outlook of $1.05-$1.15 and above $1.17 analyst consensus estimate, citing higher volumes from improving end markets.

Jefferies maintains its Hold on the stock, saying TEX trades above average historical valuations reflecting operational improvement and end market recovery that has not yet come to full fruition.