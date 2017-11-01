Sinclair Broadcast Group -3.3% as Q3 misses on profits, revenues

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is 3.3% lower today on heavy volume after missing on top and bottom lines in Q3 earnings.

Revenues fell 3.3% ($22.9M), which it says includes $3.1M in lost revenue from hurricane impact and other one-time adjustments. Net income attributable to the company fell to $30.6M from a year-ago $50.8M.

Revenues from digital offerings were up 55%.

The company used the occasion to prominently trumpet expected rule changes at the FCC that will ease its acquisition of Tribune Media (TRCO -0.6% ), saying the agency recognizes that "the competitive marketplace has changed and broadcasters actually do compete against everyone for viewers and advertising dollars," says Chairman David Smith. "Their review also recognizes that the current rules no longer reflect the realities of today's media landscape and consumer viewing habits."

Revenue breakout: Media revenues, $624.2M (down 1.7%); station barter, $31.8M (down 0.9%); other nonmedia revenues, $14.9M (down 43.7%).

For Q4, it expects media revenues to slip 5.8%-6.1% to $682.3M-$684.3M due to comps with election-year advertising ($10M in political revenues expected, vs. a year-ago $113.2M). It's also guiding to barter/trade revenue of about $33M.

