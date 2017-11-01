AT&T says it's given final offer to 20,000 workers in 10-month talks

AT&T (T -0.8% ) has presented a "final offer" to workers represented by the Communications Workers of America in a labor stand-off that has reached into a 10th month.

The company's trying to resolve negotiations with about 20,000 workers in 36 states -- some 7% of employees -- and says its offer covers jobs averaging $70,000 in pay and benefits, and includes pay hikes retroactive to the last contract's expiration in February, along with job security provisions and healthcare/retirement.

The deal is the only remaining open contract.

For its part, the CWA says AT&T generates nearly $1B/month in profits but is "failing to invest in its core business and infrastructure” as it outsources and offshores.