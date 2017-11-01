Canaccord bullish on VBI Vaccines, sees 160% upside; shares ahead 11%

Thinly traded micro cap VBI Vaccines (VBIV +11% ) is up on almost triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 424K shares, on the heels of new coverage by Canaccord Genuity (BUY/$10).

In a note, analyst John Newman, Ph.D. forecasts global peak sales of $370M for hepatitis B vaccine Sci-B-Vac citing expectations that it will outperform Glaxo's (GSK -0.1% ) Engerix-B in Phase 3 studies.

Another catalyst is Phase 1 data on its CMV vaccine candidate, expected in H1 2018.

Canaccord was one of the underwriters of the company's recent equity offering that closed yesterday.

