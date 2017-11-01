Franklin Street Properties gains 1.5% after inline quarter

Q3 FFO of $28M or $0.26 per share vs. $26.7M and $0.26 a year ago. AFFO per share of $0.16 down two cents from last year. Dividend is $0.19.

Directly owned property portfolio is 35 properties totaling 10.1M square feet. It was 88.7% leased at quarter's end up 60 basis from the end of Q2.

GAAP rent per square foot of $28.69 vs. $27.92 at start of year. Average annual increase since 2014 has been about 3.6%.

Full-year FFO per share is now seen at the low end of previous guidance for $1.04-$1.08. Q4 FFO is seen at $0.25.

