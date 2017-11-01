Susquehanna lifts price target on SodaStream

Susquehanna weighs in on SodaStream (SODA +4.3% ) following the beverage company's Q3 earnings report.

Zuanic points to SodaStream's increase in full-year revenue guidance to $536M from $527M. He also sees long-term profit upside.

"We think the company is on track to print a $4 EPS number for 2019, and by then it should have about $300Mn in net cash (or $12 per share)," calculates Zuanic.

Working out the math, Zuanic derives a new price target of $92 on SODA. Shares of SodaStream hit a 52-week high of $69.00 earlier.

Previously: SodaStream on watch after earnings topper (Nov. 1)