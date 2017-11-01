Ackman closes short stock position in Herbalife, put options to limit capital risk to 3%

Pershing Square's Bill Ackman has finally thrown in the towel on his firm's short position in Herbalife (HLF -1.2% ), covering shares after extended losses. Instead, he has opened a separate bet exclusively in put options that will limit the risk to 3% of the firm's capital.

Mr. Ackman initially reported his short position in the nutritional and health products company in late 2012 claiming the stock would eventually be worthless once authorities realized that it was running an illegal pyramid scheme.

Authorities never completely came around to his view and bargain-hunting investors steadily drove the price northward. Shares are up ~50% this year, for example, aided by the company's share repurchases.