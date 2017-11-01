Bogle: Vanguard nearing limit of cost cuts

"The economies of scale just can’t keep going on much longer," says Jack Bogle, noting Vanguard's average fee is just 12 basis points (vs. industry average of 62 bps). "There’s an irreducible minimum, no matter how big you are ... [it costs] a lot of money to run this business."

Just throwing a number out there, Bogle thinks maybe another four basis points could be whittled off, and that could take more than two decades.

Vanguard this year has brought in $276.2B of new money - more than its eight largest competitors combined.

Just to be clear, Bogle isn't saying passive investing is getting too big, just that Vanguard has about hit a wall on costs.