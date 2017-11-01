Entercom divesting 13 stations to wrap CBS Radio deal

In a settlement with the Justice Dept. Entercom Communications (ETM -1.8% ) is divesting 13 radio stations in order to get its acquisition of CBS Radio (CBS +0.1% ) to go through.

The company is trading stations with iHeartRadio (IHRT -3% ) and Beasley Broadcast Group. It will have 235 stations remaining after divesting five stations in Boston; four in San Francisco; and four in Sacramento, Calif.

Those moves will "protect competition for local businesses that advertise on radio stations in Boston, San Francisco, and Sacramento,” says federal antitrust chief Makan Delrahim.

Now waiting on approval of the deal by the FCC, Entercom says it expects to close as soon as Nov. 17.