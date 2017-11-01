US Steel +7% on Q3 earnings; asset revitalization plan seems to be working

U.S. Steel (X +6.9% ) enjoys a relief rally today after Q3 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations, negating yesterday's "sympathy selloff" sparked by the surprise Q3 loss and revenue miss from rival AK Steel.

Jefferies maintains its Buy rating and $33 price target on U.S. Steel in reaction to the Q3 report, which showed improved operations at the company's mills; a 4.5% increase in flat-rolled volume was better than expected and marginally offset by lower average selling prices of 1.2%.

Credit Suisse reiterates its Outperform rating and $34 price target, noting that U.S. flat rolled steel volume was weak and cost pressures mounted but EBITDA declined only ~$20/ton.

But the skeptics at Axiom Capital say Q3 results were "not of an organic nature" but instead due to the company's move to value its assets at a higher level, which is lifting this year's EBITDA by "at least" $243M.

Excluding this accounting change taken this year, the company's 2017 EBITDA guidance would be $870M, vs. the announced consolidated adjusted EBITDA view of ~$1.075B, says Axiom's Gordon Johnson.