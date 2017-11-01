WSJ: SoftBank reconsidering Uber investment due to former CEO

Sources of The Wall Street Journal say SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) might pull its planned $10B investment in Uber (Private:UBER) as ex-CEO Travis Kalanick continues to battle other board members over potential limitations to his power.

Kalanick wants SoftBank to remove a provision requiring a majority vote on any of his director appointments and wants Benchmark Capital to either agree to a stay in its lawsuit against him or a guarantee that the suit will go away after the SoftBank investment completes.

Kalanick, who was encouraged to resign earlier this year amid a wave of PR and legal problems, doesn’t have majority voting power but retains a great deal of loyalty at the company.

Benchmark later sued Kalanick for fraud due to a board expansion last summer that created three new seats. Kalanick took one of those seats when he stepped down and SoftBank wants the others as part of its deal.

