HollyFrontier +6% as Q3 results reflect surging refining margins

HollyFrontier (HFC +5.7% ) surges to a 52-week high after strong Q3 earnings and revenue beats, as the company says it recorded higher sales per barrel across its refineries.

HFC says its Q3 refinery gross margins jumped 48% to $14.55/bbl from $9.93 in the year-ago quarter, as industry-wide margins for diesel and gasoline surged to more than two-year highs when Hurricane Harvey knocked 20% of U.S. Gulf Coast oil refining capacity offline.

“Results were a home run,” says Scotia Howard Weil analyst Blake Fernandez, who expects HFC’s strong performance to carry over into Q4.