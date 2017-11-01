InterXion +4.1% on double-digit revenue gains for Q3

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) is up 4.1% after revenues grew 18% and beat expectations in Q3 earnings where profits were in line as well, despite a 4% decline.

Recurring revenue increased 17%, to €117.4M. Revenue in the company's big four markets were up 21%, with 14% growth in the rest of Europe.

In operations, equipped space rose by 1,900 square meters to 118,900; revenue-generating space rose by 2,100 square meters to 97,100. Utilization rate at quarter's end was 82%.

Capital expenditures were €75.2M.

For the full year, it's boosting revenue guidance (to €485M-€489M from €468M-€483M, and vs. an expected €487.2M) and narrowing EBITDA guidance toward the top end of a previous range: €220M-€222M, vs. consensus for €221M.

