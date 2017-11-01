IPG prevails in review of $1B-plus Amazon media account

Interpublic Group (IPG +1.4%) has beaten out Publicis Groupe (PUBGY -1.2%) to win $1B-plus of global media planning and buying business from Amazon.com (AMZN -0.6%), which is consolidating those duties with IPG Mediabrands, Adweek says.
Amazon launched a review of that business this summer. IPG's Initiative beat WPP's Mindshare to win the company's global business in 2013.
It's unclear whether agencies from WPP (WPPGY -0.9%) were involved in the review, Adweek notes, but Omnicom (OMC +0.6%) couldn't participate due to existing contracts with Amazon competitor Google.