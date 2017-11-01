IPG prevails in review of $1B-plus Amazon media account

Interpublic Group (IPG +1.4% ) has beaten out Publicis Groupe (PUBGY -1.2% ) to win $1B-plus of global media planning and buying business from Amazon.com (AMZN -0.6% ), which is consolidating those duties with IPG Mediabrands, Adweek says.

Amazon launched a review of that business this summer. IPG's Initiative beat WPP's Mindshare to win the company's global business in 2013.