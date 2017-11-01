CVR Energy chief Lipinski to retire; Western Refining's Lamp to take helm

CVR Energy (CVI +5.4% ) and CVR Refining (CVRR +7.9% ) President and CEO Jack Lipinski will retire at year-end, to be succeeded by former Western Refining executive David Lamp.

Lamp most recently was President and COO of Western Refining after serving as President and CEO of Northern Tier Energy, which merged with WNR; he also spent seven years at Holly Corp., where he held various roles including VP of refinery operations and executive VP of refining and marketing.

Lipinski has been CVR's CEO since 2005 and was Chairman during 2007-12 until Carl Icahn became the majority shareholder; he has more than 40 years of experience in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer industries.