Google shuts off airfare data feed; Muddy Waters wants Google IDs

The Verge reports that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will shut off access to a developer feed that automated airfare data.

The move could hurt online trip companies including Expedia (EXPE -0.9% ), Expedia-owned Orbitz, and TripAdvisor (TRIP +1% ).

In other news, short-seller company Muddy Waters asks a court to force Google to provide the real identities of people who allegedly used fake IDS to obtain information about the firm and its founder Carson Block.

