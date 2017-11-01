Buy the dip in Incyte - Credit Suisse

An earnings beat this morning isn't stopping Incyte (INCY -3.9% ) from a second straight day of sizable losses, and the stock's now lower by more than 20% over the last two months.

Buy the dip, says analyst Alethia Young, as the next nine months has the potential to be "transformational" for the company.

Incyte's base business in Jakafi continues to perform well, says Young, and recent deals mean the company is well-positioned for the next leg of growth beyond epacadostat.

Young has a $145 price target on INCY, suggesting 34% upside .

Source: Bailey Lipschultz at Bloomberg

Previously: Incyte beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)