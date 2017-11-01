Semiconductor industry slips after yesterday's highs

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index closed yesterday at its highest point in nearly two decades. Today, the Index drops 0.37% with the weight of some earnings reports.

FormFactor (FORM -12.6% ) and Nova Measuring (NVMI -18.5% ) are semi companies with substantial losses today on earnings while Cypress Semi (CY -2% ) fell on news.

Qualcomm (QCOM +3.4% ) stands as one of the strongest performers in the Index ahead of its aftermarket earnings report today.

