Semiconductor industry slips after yesterday's highs

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index closed yesterday at its highest point in nearly two decades. Today, the Index drops 0.37% with the weight of some earnings reports.
FormFactor (FORM -12.6%) and Nova Measuring (NVMI -18.5%) are semi companies with substantial losses today on earnings while Cypress Semi (CY -2%) fell on news.
Qualcomm (QCOM +3.4%) stands as one of the strongest performers in the Index ahead of its aftermarket earnings report today.
