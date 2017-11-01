Berkshire's underwriting profit steak may be over

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) insurance business has produced an underwriting profit every year since 2002, giving The Oracle billions in "free money" with which to apply his investing prowess.

The insurance operation, however, already posted an H1 loss, and this season's hurricanes for sure mean another loss in Q3. The only question is the size - Barclays is predicting a $2.7B underwriting loss for the year.

"When such a profit is earned, we enjoy the use of free money -- and, better yet, get paid for holding it,” wrote Warren Buffett in this year's investor letter.

The good news: Massive industry losses could mean a break in the reinsurance price wars. If insurance costs rise, Berkshire could jump back into some markets it had exited for lack of margin.