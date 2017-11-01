Bunge again cuts 2017 profit outlook but foresees improvement in 2018

Bunge (BG +1.5% ) is higher after Q3 earnings edge analyst expectations and its outlook for 2018 was more favorable than that of rival Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -0.4% ).

BG says trading and processing next year should benefit from cost cutting and strengthening demand for oilseeds.

But BG cuts its full-year profit forecast in the core agribusiness segment for second time in three months, now seeing $425M-$500M vs. an earlier outlook for $550M-$650M and less than half the guidance outlined in February.

In agribusiness, the company says “margins in global grain trading and distribution remained weak due to competitive pressures and limited dislocation opportunities."

BG also sees FY 2017 operating profit at its Brazil-based sugar and ethanol business at $45M-$55M, down from $100M-$120M, in part because of lower than expected Brazilian ethanol prices and less in sugar trading.

BG may be able to get the best value for its Brazilian sugar milling business by launching an IPO of the unit, CEO Soren Schroder said in today's earnings conference call.