U.S. auto sales surprise for October

U.S. auto sales surprised in October with a slight gain after research firms such as Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds forecast a decline.

Ford (F +0.9% ), Honda (HMC +2.3% ), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY +0.2% ), Toyota (TM +0.4% ), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY +4.1% ) all reported gains for October - showing off some strength beyond just hurricane replacement business in Florida and Texas. Though sales fell for General Motors (GM +0.5% ), the automaker held on to retail market share of 17%.

Underlying economic factors such as low gas prices, a high level of consumer confidence and an unemployment rate of around 4% are being cited as demand drivers. Despite the solid month, analysts forecast sales in 2017 will be below last year's level amid the gentle maturation of the automobile industry cycle.