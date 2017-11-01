Nickel prices spike to two-year highs on electric car excitement

Nickel prices surge to their highest in more than two years, sparked by rising optimism over demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Nickel jumped as much as 6% to $13,030/metric ton on the LME, the highest since June 2015 and adding to yesterday’s 5.3% gain after Trafigura joined Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) with bullish forecasts.

Batteries likely will use more nickel and less cobalt in the future, Trafigura chief economist Saad Rahim tells Bloomberg, forecasting demand for nickel sulphate, a key ingredient in lithium-ion batteries, to increase by 50% to 3M tons by 2030.

Global nickel producers include VALE, BHP, RIO, OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY

ETFs: JJN, NINI