Education, TV businesses drag on Graham Holdings profits

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) is off 0.4% as profits declined in Q3 earnings despite a 6% gain in revenues.

Excluding unusual items, income attributable to common shares fell to $23.9M from a year-ago $36.9M.

Revenue shortfalls in its education and TV broadcasting businesses were offset by gains in other businesses.

Revenue by segment: Education, $376.8M (down 3%); Television Broadcasting, $101.3M (down 10%); Other businesses, $179.1M (up 46%).

Kaplan revenue by segment: Higher education, $133.5M (down 10%); Test preparation, $72.7M (down 7%); Kaplan International, $171.3M (up 7%); Kaplan corporate and other, $49,000 (up 4%).

