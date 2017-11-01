Canadian National Rail started at Sell, CP Rail at Buy at Deutsche Bank

Canadian National Railway (CNI -0.6% ) is initiated with a Sell rating and a $73 price target at Deutsche Bank as CNI's strong outperformance starts to slow, driven by both the law of large numbers - the company already achieves a mid-40s operating margin, up from the high 30s five years ago - as well as catch-up performance from rival Canadian Pacific.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank starts CP Rail (CP -0.1% ) at Buy with a $209 price target, saying CP is shifting gears from cost takeout to top-line growth as it leverages its reduced cost base, improved service levels, and recent capacity investments to retake market share; the firm thinks this will translate to 30% cumulative EPS growth over the next two years, reflecting mid-single digit revenue growth, significant operating leverage and accelerated share repurchase.

Source: Briefing.com