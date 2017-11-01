Extra Space Storage rents and occupancy on the rise

Q3 adjusted FFO of $153.2M or $1.13 per share vs. $137.5M and $1.02 a year ago. AFFO excludes non-cash interest and property losses and tenant reinsurance claims due to the hurricanes. Dividend is $0.78.

Same-store revenue up 4.8%, expenses up 2.9%, and NOI up 5.5%.

Same-store occupancy of 93.9% up 140 basis points.

Full-year adjusted FFO seen at $4.32-$4.35 per share, with NOI growth of 5.75%-6.5%.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

