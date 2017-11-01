Facebook +2% as Q3 revenues, profits blow out expectations

Facebook (FB +1.4% ) is up 2% after hours following a Q3 earnings report where it beat revenue expectations by nearly $500M and posted earnings per share more than 24% above consensus.

No doubt mindful of his company's presence on Capitol Hill this week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is focused on a safe platform: "We're serious about preventing abuse on our platforms. We're investing so much in security that it will impact our profitability. Protecting our community is more important than maximizing our profits."

Revenues overall jumped 47% to $10.33B. Mobile ad revenue made up 88% of total, up from 84% of total a year ago.

Net income, meanwhile, rose 79% to $4.7B.

Average daily active users came to 1.37B in September (up 16%); monthly active users were 2.07B, also up 16%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

