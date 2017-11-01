Whitestone REIT portfolio occupancy rises above 90%

Q3 core FFO of $13M or $0.33 per share vs. $9.8M and $0.33 a year ago. Quarterly dividend is $0.285.

Same-store NOI growth of 4.7% for wholly owned properties, and 2.9% for all properties.

Annualized base rent per square foot for wholly owned properties up 20.3% to $18.84.

7.6% rental rate increase on new and renewal leases in wholly owned properties.

Portfolio occupancy up to 90.1% from 87.6%.

Full-year guidance is reaffirmed at $1.29-$1.34 for core FFO per share.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

