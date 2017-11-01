BHP says hunting for more copper to meet electric vehicle demand

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) said it plans to step up copper exploration and expansions ahead of rising demand for the metal in electric vehicles and renewable energy.

"We want more copper resources in our portfolio. And we believe the most valuable pathway to achieving this is through exploration, the drill bit," says Danny Malchuk, president of operations at BHP's Minerals Americas.

BHP is looking at discoveries in Ecuador, Chile, Peru, the southwest of the U.S. and Australia, Malchuk says.

Miners are spending billions of dollars on their existing copper mines just to keep supply steady, as they dig ever deeper for supplies, which likely will lead to a deficit in supply by the beginning of the next decade, according to Malchuk.

ETFs: JJC, CPER, CUPM