Earnings steady, book value rises in Q3 at Annaly

Q3 core earnings (excluding premium amortization adjustment) of $367.3M or $0.30 per share vs. $332M and $0.30 in Q2. PAA was a $0.04 cost during quarter. Dividend is $0.30.

Book value per share of $11.42 rises from $11.19 three months earlier. Today's close of $11.52 is a dime above Sept. 30 book value.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.53 per share or 4.7% on book value.

Economic leverage up 50 basis points during quarter to 6.9x.

Net interest spread (excluding PAA) of 1.15% down four basis points from Q2.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

NLY flat after hours