FireEye shares plunge after Q3 report features guidance weakness

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares are down 11.3% aftermarket with a Q3 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates and featured mostly in-line guidance with a notable FY17 EPS miss.

Q4 guidance features revenue from $190M to $196M (consensus: $195.91M) with loss per share from $0.03 to $0 (consensus: -$0.01). The company expects billings from $210M to $230M, non-GAAP gross margin of about 75%, operating margin around -1% to 1%, and cash flow from operations of $16M to $25M.

FY17 guidance: revenue, $739M to $745M (consensus: $741.81M); billings, $736M to $756M; EPS, -$0.19 to -$0.16 (consensus: -$0.21); cash flow from operations, $1M to $10M; capital expenditures, $40M to $45M.

Key metrics: Billings, $201.7M (-6% Y/Y); non-GAAP gross margin, 74% (flat); operating margin, -2% (+12%); cash flow from operations, $12.5M.

