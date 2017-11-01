Fitbit up as Q3 sees Europe growth, beats expectations

Fitbit (FIT +1.7% ) has gained 1.4% in postmarket trading after its Q3 earnings beat on top and bottom lines though revenues slipped from last year in its key American market.

Net loss was $113M on a GAAP basis and just $3M on a non-GAAP basis. EBITDA was $6M, beating an expected EBITDA loss of $4.4M.

On a sequential basis, U.S. revenues grew 23% while EMEA contracted 18%; APAC grew 63% and Americas outside the U.S. grew 4%.

Products from the last 12 months (Alta HR and Ionic) made up 32% of revenue; average selling price was up 12% Y/Y to $104.72 per device.

Revenue by geography, Y/Y: United States, $244.2M (down 32.4%); Americas excluding U.S., $25.3M (down 2.6%); Europe, Middle East and Africa, $88.7M (up 9.6%); APAC, $34.4M (down 3.7%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $570M-$600M (vs. consensus for $572.7M), EPS of -$0.03 to $0.01 (above expectations for -$0.04) and EBITDA of -$1M to $18M (above an expected -$4.8M).

For full fiscal 2017, it's guiding to revenues of $1.615B-$1.645B (vs. consensus for $1.617B) and EPS of -$0.27 to -$0.23 (above an expected -$0.32).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

