Tesla lower after updating on Model 3 production

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says it delivered 25,915 Model S and Model X vehicles and 222 Model 3 vehicles in Q3 for a total deliveries tally of 26,137 vehicles.

The company says it's on pace to deliver 100K vehicles for the full year. The EV automaker adds that it currently expects to achieve a production rate of 5K Model 3 vehicles per week by late in the first quarter of 2018.

"While we continue to make significant progress each week in fixing Model 3 bottlenecks, the nature of manufacturing challenges during a ramp such as this makes it difficult to predict exactly how long it will take for all bottlenecks to be cleared or when new ones will appear," tips Tesla.

As for the Q3 numbers, automotive margin was reported at 18.7% on a non-GAAP basis (ex-ZEV credit revenue) vs. 18.6% consensus and 25.0% in Q2. Tesla expects Model 3 non-GAAP gross margin to reach breakeven by end of Q4 as capacity utilization kicks in at higher volume. Automotive margin is expected to "improve rapidly" in 2018 to a target of 25%

Capital expenditures are expected to be about $1B in Q4.

Tesla ended Q3 with a cash balance of $3.5B.

Conference call scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Easterm.

Shares of Tesla are down 3.18% in AH trading to $310.65.

Previously: Tesla misses by $0.62, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)