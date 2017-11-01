Pioneer Natural Resources slips as Harvey holds down production

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -0.9% after-hours despite posting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, as production rises 6% Q/Q to 276K boe/day, driven by the company's Spraberry/Wolfcamp horizontal drilling program.

PXD says Hurricane Harvey and unplanned downtime at a third-party gas processing facility knocked 3,500 boe/day off Q3 production, which it says would have been at the top end of 274K-279K boe/day guidance without the negative impacts.

Wolfcamp/Sraberry produced 162K bbl/day of oil in Q3, 10% better than Q2; total horizontal production rose 13% vs. Q2.