Qorvo -1.3% as current-quarter guidance disappoints

Qorvo (QRVO -1.8% ) is down another 1.3% after hours after a fiscal Q2 report that beat expectations but featured light guidance for the current quarter.

Revenue declined 5% Y/Y, though the company focused on changes from Q1: Mobile products revenue was up 38% sequentially to $630M and IDP revenue hit a record $190M.

"In the second half, we expect double-digit year-over-year growth driven by the timing of flagship phone ramps and broad-based growth in IDP," says CFO Mark Murphy. "We believe continued cost control and capital discipline will drive record second-half free cash flow.”

For the quarter ending in December, Qorvo sees revenues of $830M-$850M (below consensus for $893.3M) and EPS of $1.60 at the midpoint (below an expected $1.74).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

