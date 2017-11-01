Qualcomm up after Q4, guidance beats; discusses NXP acquisition and Apple impact

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares are up 1.38% aftermarket following Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q1 guidance puts the revenue range from $5.5B to $6.3B (consensus: $5.89B) and EPS from $0.85 to $0.95 (consensus: $0.90).

The Q1 guidance doesn’t include QTL revenue related to the sale of Apple products or those of the unnamed other licensee withholding royalty payments.

Q4 segment results: QCT segment reported $4.65B in revenue, up 13% on the year, with MSM chip shipments up 18% to 220M. QTL segment sales total $1.21B, up 3% on the year,

FY17 segment results: QCT sales were $16.5B, up 7%, while QTL revenues fell 16% to $6.4B due to the ongoing royalty disputes.

NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) acquisition update: “While we continue to work to close by the end of calendar 2017, the transaction may close in early 2018.”

