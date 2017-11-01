Strategic alternatives at Triangle Capital after rough quarter, dividend cut

Q3 net investment income of $17.2M or $0.36 per share vs. $19.4M and $0.41 in Q2. Dividend is slashed to $0.30 from $0.45.

Net decrease in net assets from operations of $57.5M or $1.20 per share vs. decrease of $2M and $0.04 in Q2.

Net asset value per share of $13.20 falls from $14.83 three months earlier. Today's close was $12.25.

CEO Ashton Poole takes note of difficult Q3, with meaningful unrealized depreciation associated with certain assets that had been valued below cost. The board is pursing strategic alternatives and expects to soon announce the formal hiring of an advisor.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

Previously: Triangle Capital misses by $0.05, misses on total investment income (Nov. 1)