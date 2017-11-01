Transocean rises as Q3 results top estimates, fleet utilization bumps up

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +1.6% after-hours following easy Q3 earnings and revenue beats; Q3 revenues fell 10% Y/Y but still beat analyst consensus by more than $100M.

RIG says Q3 fleet utilization improved to 52% from 44% in the prior quarter, reflecting the positive impact of the warm-stacked reactivation of the ultra-deepwater floaters, the Deepwater Asgard and Development Driller III, and the harsh environment semisubmersible Transocean Barents.

Q3 contract drilling revenues fell 6% Q/Q to $699M, in part reflecting the divestiture of the company's jackup fleet in the second quarter.

Adjusted normalized EBITDA margin was $349M or 49%, compared with $347M or 47% in the prior quarter.