L Brands (NYSE:LB) reports sales improved 5% in October to $794M.

Comparable sales were up 2% during the month vs. -2% expected.

The company ended the month with 3,087 stores, compared to 3,074 at the beginning of the fiscal year.

L Brands says it expects EPS to fall at the high end of its prior guidance of $0.25 to $0.30 and reiterates its previous full-year 2017 earnings guidance of $3.00 to $3.20.

Shares of L Brands are up 10% in AH trading.