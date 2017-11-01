Light guidance sends Yelp down 5% after Q3 report

Yelp (YELP -1.5% ) has tumbled 5% in after-hours trading after its Q3 report beat expectations with revenues up more than 19% but featured dim guidance for Q4.

Net income rose on a GAAP basis to $7.9M from a year-ago $2.1M; it was up to $25.4M from $18.4M on a non-GAAP basis. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $42.8M from $33.7M, beating an expected $34.7M.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $199.6M (up 18%); Transactions, $18.5M (up 16%); other services, $4.3M (up 207%).

In operations, cumulative reviews rose 23% to 142M; app unique devices rose 21% to about 30M (monthly average) and paying advertising accounts were up 18% to about 155,000.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $211M-$216M (below consensus for $232.6M) and EBITDA of $39M-$42M (below an expected $44.1M). For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $839M-$844M (below consensus for $859.4M) and EBITDA of $154M-$157M (vs. $150.7M expected).

