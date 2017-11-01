Essex Property beats and boosts; NoCal stays weak

Q3 core FFO of $2.98 per share compares to $2.81 a year ago. Dividend is $1.75.

Same-property revenue growth of 3.1%; NOI growth of 3.1%.

SoCal same-property revenue growth of 3.5%; NoCal of 1.5%; Seattle metro of 4.9%.

SoCal NOI growth of 4.2%; NoCal of 0.8%, Seattle metro of 5.3%.

Full-year core FFO per share guidance is boosted to $11.84-$11.94 from $11.70-$11.96 (up six cents at the midpoint).

Conference call tomorrow at 12 ET

Previously: Essex Property Trust beats by $0.01 (Nov. 1)

ESS flat after hours