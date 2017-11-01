Essex Property beats and boosts; NoCal stays weak

Q3 core FFO of $2.98 per share compares to $2.81 a year ago. Dividend is $1.75.
Same-property revenue growth of 3.1%; NOI growth of 3.1%.
SoCal same-property revenue growth of 3.5%; NoCal of 1.5%; Seattle metro of 4.9%.
SoCal NOI growth of 4.2%; NoCal of 0.8%, Seattle metro of 5.3%.
Full-year core FFO per share guidance is boosted to $11.84-$11.94 from $11.70-$11.96 (up six cents at the midpoint).
Conference call tomorrow at 12 ET
Previously: Essex Property Trust beats by $0.01 (Nov. 1)
ESS flat after hours
Now read: Trick Or Treat, I Love These REITs »