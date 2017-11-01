Symantec shares plunge 8% after a mixed Q2 with lowered downside guidance

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) trades down 8.18% aftermarket thanks to the Q2 report beating analyst revenue estimates, missing on EPS, and including downside guidance.

Q3 guidance: revenue, $1.23B to $1.26B (consensus: $1.33B); EPS, $0.42 to $0.46 (consensus: $0.51); operating margin, 36% to 37%.

FY18 guidance lowered: revenue, $5B to $5.1B (consensus: $5.16B; down from $5.16B to $5.26B); EPS, $1.66 to $1.76 (consensus: $1.80; down from $1.79 to $1.89); operating margin, 35% to 36%.

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 34.1% (+490 bps Y/Y); total operating expenses, $987M; cash and cash equivalents, $1.83B.

