EP Energy names Parker as President/CEO, Crain as Chairman; Smolik out

In its Q3 earnings report, EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) also said Russell Parker will become its new President and CEO, and Alan Crain will become Chairman, effective Nov. 2.

Brent Smolik and several other officers including the COO, Senior VP of Human Resources, and General Counsel will leave the company; Smolik had been Chairman, President and CEO since August 2013.

The company's Q3 earnings loss was in-line with analyst expectations, but adjusted EBITDAX of $159M was 36% below the $250M in the year-ago quarter, due primarily to a $118M reduction in hedge settlements in 2017 vs. 2016.