Glu Mobile bookings, revenues rise sharply in Q3

Glu Mobile (GLUU -3% ) revenues rose 58% from last year and bookings jumped 67% to exceed the top of its guidance range in its Q3 report.

Revenues reached $81.15M and bookings were $85.7M. Gross margin was 61%, vs. a year-ago -9%.

Net loss narrowed to $0.09 from a year-ago loss of $0.33.

Top-line performance was driven by the success of Design Home, which it says hit 1M daily active users during the quarter. It generated $30.2M in bookings for the quarter.

Its Taylor Swift app, The Swift Life, is still set for release later this year.

For Q4, it's guiding to bookings of $75M-$77M; for the full-year, it sees $312.2M-$314.2M.

After hours, shares are down 0.3% .

