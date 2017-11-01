Glu Mobile bookings, revenues rise sharply in Q3

Glu Mobile (GLUU -3%) revenues rose 58% from last year and bookings jumped 67% to exceed the top of its guidance range in its Q3 report.
Revenues reached $81.15M and bookings were $85.7M. Gross margin was 61%, vs. a year-ago -9%.
Net loss narrowed to $0.09 from a year-ago loss of $0.33.
Top-line performance was driven by the success of Design Home, which it says hit 1M daily active users during the quarter. It generated $30.2M in bookings for the quarter.
Its Taylor Swift app, The Swift Life, is still set for release later this year.
For Q4, it's guiding to bookings of $75M-$77M; for the full-year, it sees $312.2M-$314.2M.
After hours, shares are down 0.3%.