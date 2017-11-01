Viavi down after Q1 beat but mixed guidance

Viavi (NASDAQ:VIAV) is down 1.31% aftermarket following Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates but includes a mixed guidance.

Q2 guidance: revenue, $175M to $195M (consensus: $194.63M); EPS, $0.06 to $0.08 (consensus: $0.09).

Segment revenue: Network Enablement, $111.8M (-5.7%); Service Enablement, $29M (-20.3%); Optical Security and Performance Products, $54.4M (-2.5%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 15.1% (+210 bps Y/Y); gross margin, 62.8% (+100 bps); cash from operations, $11M; cash and equivalents, $1.23B.

