FleetCor +3.5% on fuel payment deal with Walmart, Q3 earnings beat

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) +3.5% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings on 19% higher revenues Y/Y.

FLT issues in-line guidance for FY 2017, seeing EPS of $8.38-$8.48 vs. $8.39 analyst consensus estimate, and revenues of $2.22B-$2.25B vs. $2.23B consensus.

The board authorizes a $350M increase in the company's announced share buyback program, enabling the repurchase of as much as $510M in common shares up to February 2019.

FLT also says Walmart will begin accepting its commercial payment cards at all 900 WMT and Sam's Club fueling locations, and more than 2,500 Walmart Auto Care Centers across the U.S.

Additionally, FLT agrees to acquire Creative Lodging Solutions, a lodging provider to businesses with long-term stay travel needs, for an undisclosed sum.