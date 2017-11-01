Guidance from Hanesbrands shy of estimates

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) falls after guidance for Q4 falls short of expectations.

The company expects Q4 revenue of $1.625B to $1.650B vs. $1.63B consensus and for EPS to fall in a range of $0.51 to $0.53 vs. $0.56 consensus.

Q3 results hit consensus marks right on the head. Management said the quarter was highlighted by a return to positive organic growth.

Shares of Hanesbrands are down 5% in AH trading after dropping 2% today ahead of the earnings print.

Previously: Hanesbrands EPS and revenue in-line (Nov. 1)