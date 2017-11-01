Stocks pull back from early record highs to finish mixed

Stocks followed overseas markets higher but pulled back from record highs reached at the opening bell, leaving the major indexes to a mixed finish, with the S&P and Dow posting small gains while the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 slipped.

Financial markets were little changed by the FOMC's expected vote to leave the Fed funds target range at 1.00%-1.25% and reiteration of its belief that the economy will continue to expand at a moderate pace.

Pres. Trump is expected to name his Fed Chair nominee tomorrow, with reports indicating that Fed Governor Jerome Powell is the likely selection.

The S&P's energy sector added 1.1%, easily topping today's leaderboard, even though WTI crude settled 0.2% lower at $54.30/bbl, giving up strong early gains after the EIA reported that U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 2.4M barrels last week.

On the flip side, Apple closed 1.3% lower ahead of its earnings report tomorrow after the close; the stock has soared 44% YTD.

U.S. Treasury prices settled mostly lower, with the two-year yield rising 4 bps to 1.63% while the benchmark 10-year yield finished flat at 2.38%.