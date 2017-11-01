Oclaro slides 14.5% as revenue guidance falls short

Oclaro (OCLR -3% ) is 14.5% lower in after-hours trade after a fiscal Q1 earnings beat that featured downside guidance for the current quarter.

"Our near-term visibility includes continued softness in China, compounded by a recent slowdown in data center sales," says CEO Greg Dougherty. "Despite our reduced outlook, we expect to remain solidly profitable for the December quarter, which would serve as a further testament to our strong financial model."

Net income rose to $34.5M from $33.9M last quarter and $20M a year ago. Gross margin rose to 40.6% from a year-ago 34.4%.

Cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments came to $279.8M as of Sept. 30.

For its Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $135M-$143M, well below consensus for $158.8M; non-GAAP gross margin of 36-39%; and non-GAAP operating income of $19M-$23M.

