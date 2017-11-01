MSG denies it's hired Teneo to defend against activists

Madison Square Garden (MSG +1.4% ) is denying reports that it's hired comms firm Teneo Holdings to deal with shareholder matters, after speculation around the company's engagement of a firm known for defending companies against activist investors.

The company says it announced in mid-July that its chief communications officer was transitioning to a new role, and says it hired Teneo to provide general communications and public relations support while it searches for a new CCO.

The news is coming amid increasing pressure from some investors to split assets from the company which include the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden, the Los Angeles Forum and the Rockettes.